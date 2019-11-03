Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina (Johnson) TUCKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TUCKER, Christina Linnea (Johnson) Christina Tucker passed away and was called home to heaven October 28, 2019 at the age of 46, after battling Illness for several years. She was born October 30, 1972 in Yakima WA to Dan and Margret Johnson. Christina grew up in Toppenish WA. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School for grades K-8 and graduated from Toppenish High School. She attended the University of Oregon and then went on to graduate from the Scottsdale Culinary Institute with a culinary degree. Later in life Christina went on to work for her family business Kraff's clothing in Toppenish WA, and managed their website and online clothing sales. She met her husband Jim Tucker in 2005 and they were married in 2009. She moved to Spokane WA in 2007 to be with Jim. She really valued her many friendships and enjoyed helping and cooking for others. She also helped Jim with his family business Pine Acres Golf Course in Spokane. She had a love for oil painting, making jewelry, sewing, and any type of craft project; there was nothing she could not create. Christina had a strong love for animals and raised many dogs and cats throughout her life. Her current dog a miniature schnauzer named Nikki. Christina had a huge love for life and friends and family. She always enjoyed laughing and making others laugh as well. Her trademark was her big, beautiful red hair. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Jim, as they went on many adventures together or just staying home sitting by his side watching movies on a weekend night. Christina is survived by her husband Jim Tucker, parents Dan and Margret Johnson, mother-in- law Pat Tucker; brothers Jacob and Justin Johnson, and sister Jessica Johnson; sisters-in-law Leslie Johnson and Shelley Cardenas; nieces Haley and Megan Cardenas; nephews Charlie and Grady Johnson and nephew Anthony Giles, and many other family relatives. The family will hold a vigil for her at St. Aloysius Church in Spokane, 330 E. Boone Ave., on Thursday, November 7th at 7:30pm. The funeral will be held at St. Aloysius on Friday, November 8th at 2:00pm. A reception will follow the funeral from 3:00 to 5:00pm at St. Aloysius. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Spokane Humane Society.

