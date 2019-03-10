Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Ann DONALDSON. View Sign

DONALDSON, Christine Ann On Friday, January 25th, 2019 Christine Ann Donaldson, loving wife and mother of three daughters, passed away on her 70th birthday. On April 8th, 1972 she married Greg Donaldson. Together, they raised three daughters, Carey Hildebrand, Lindsay Stallsworth, and Shea Donaldson. Christine was born on January 25th, 1949 in San Diego, CA to Robert and Phyllis Kelly. She received her Bachelor's degree from Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA, in the spring of 1971. She continued her education, achieving a Master's Degree from Whitworth University. Education and teaching was her passion. She contributed her gifts to the Central Valley School District for over 30 years. Chris, then, mentored new teachers for a few years following her teaching career. She found joy in running, golfing, traveling to Mexico and Europe, and rooting on the Men's and Women's Gonzaga basketball teams. Her greatest passion was spending time with her family including her three grandchildren Riley (17), Kellan (13), and Reid (3). She was known for her sass, spunk, strong sense of humor and wit. She touched and inspired many people throughout her life. Special thanks to her oncologist Dr. Danko Martincic and Hospice of Spokane for their continuous compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the . A Celebration of Chris' Life will be held on March 23, 2019 at Liberty Lake Estates, 22845 E. Clearwater Ln., Liberty Lake, from 2-5pm.

DONALDSON, Christine Ann On Friday, January 25th, 2019 Christine Ann Donaldson, loving wife and mother of three daughters, passed away on her 70th birthday. On April 8th, 1972 she married Greg Donaldson. Together, they raised three daughters, Carey Hildebrand, Lindsay Stallsworth, and Shea Donaldson. Christine was born on January 25th, 1949 in San Diego, CA to Robert and Phyllis Kelly. She received her Bachelor's degree from Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA, in the spring of 1971. She continued her education, achieving a Master's Degree from Whitworth University. Education and teaching was her passion. She contributed her gifts to the Central Valley School District for over 30 years. Chris, then, mentored new teachers for a few years following her teaching career. She found joy in running, golfing, traveling to Mexico and Europe, and rooting on the Men's and Women's Gonzaga basketball teams. Her greatest passion was spending time with her family including her three grandchildren Riley (17), Kellan (13), and Reid (3). She was known for her sass, spunk, strong sense of humor and wit. She touched and inspired many people throughout her life. Special thanks to her oncologist Dr. Danko Martincic and Hospice of Spokane for their continuous compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the . A Celebration of Chris' Life will be held on March 23, 2019 at Liberty Lake Estates, 22845 E. Clearwater Ln., Liberty Lake, from 2-5pm. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.