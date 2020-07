Or Copy this URL to Share

FRAIJO, Christine D. (Age 66) Passed away on March 29, 2020. Her Inurnment Services will be at South Pines Cemetery, 16th and Pines Road, Spokane Valley , WA 99206 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Social Distancing rules are in place. Masks are required. No seating provided. Attendance is limited.



