FRAIJO, Christine Dawn (Age 66) Passed away on 29th March 2020 in Spokane Valley, WA. Christine "Tina" was born in Coeur d'Alene, ID on 5th June 1953. She attended University High School and later Spokane Community and Spokane Falls Community College. The youngest of five girls, Tina's early life involved lots of horses, large dogs and a very active childhood. After HS she would enroll at SCC to become a dental assistant. In her early years she would go on to getting married and having three children. Later in life she would become an advocate for victims of violent crime. She would donate her time to her community and various charitable organi-zations. She enjoyed her travels, Harley Davidsons, powwow, watching baseball and football. Christine always made a powerful impression on everyone she met. She will be greatly missed and loved. Christine was preceded in death by both of her parents, Ernest and Mary Fraijo, and her two daughters, Aimee Fraijo and Tricina Cloy. She is survived by her son Elston, granddaughter Tricina Cox, her great-grandson Chance Cox, also all four of her sisters and many cousins. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Contributions to Tina's memory can be made to , SCRAPS, or to any . Please visit Tina's online memorial page at

www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of remembrance or condolence. Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020

