HOULDSON-O'LEARY, Christine Evelyn (Age 68) December 22,1951 - September 4, 2020 Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Christine left this world on September 4, 2020 survived by her husband Dan O'Leary, two sons, Paul Soto and Niwauno Pantoja, brother and sister Merritt Houldson and Beverly Glover along with several grandchildren. Born in Oakland California, raised by her mother Ellinor, along with her brothers Jerry, Merritt, Gene, and sisters Barbara, Beverly, Kathy and Cindy. She was a very loving and free woman, growing up in the era of the flower children frequenting the streets of Haight and Ashberry along with her many brothers and sisters. She moved to Spokane, Washington in 1974 to be next to her mother and other siblings, raising her three children as a single parent and spending many years studying the fine arts at Spokane Falls community college and Eastern Washington University. She studied dancing, music, theater, wardrobe, stage and lighting, pottery, weaving and many more. She was a very artistic soul, loving and giving woman who had touched the hearts of many and will be deeply missed by the entire family and many friends. Her smile would light up the room and she was known as the life of the party. Heaven has gained a new angel and welcomes her with music louder than the universe.



