Christine Jo BERGLAND
1962 - 2020
BERGLAND, Christine Jo Christine Jo Bergland, at the age of 58, passed away in her sleep on October 20th, 2020. Chris was born in Spokane on April 16th, 1962, to Phil and JoAnn Anderson. She graduated from Central Valley High School in 1980 and attended Eastern Washing- ton University. Chris married Geof on June 14th, 1987, and in their 33 years together they had two beautiful daughters, shared countless laughs, played many board games, raised five dogs and a dozen cats, and welcomed two grandchildren. Chris was a faithful Christian and active in her church and Bible study group. She was a lover of reading and attended many book groups at Hastings. She also enjoyed making crocheted and needlepoint gifts by hand. Chris is survived by her husband Geof, her two daughters Darcey Jo and Dorey, her two grandchildren Greta and Avi, her older brother Eric, and twin sister Susan. She was preceded in death by her parents Phil and JoAnn. The celebration of her life will be held at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls on Saturday, November 7th, at 11 AM. Please join us in remembering the little moments of her beautiful life. Online condolences may be expressed at ThornhillValley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Real Life Ministries
