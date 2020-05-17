PETERSON, Christopher D. Christopher "Chris" D. Peterson, age 50, passed away at his home on Friday, May 8th, 2020. He was born in Spokane, May 6th 1970, to Robert and Maureen Peterson. Chris was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He was very thoughtful, maintained his faith and truly enjoyed helping others. Chris has now moved on to be with his savior Jesus in heaven. Chris married Shari Corners on August 20th, 1994. They shared a love for animals. Chris especially loved his dogs. Chris graduated from Shadle Park High School. He then went on to serve six years in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his service, Chris lived in California and worked for Ravenholm Computing. He became president of the U.S. division and moved the company to Spokane. Chris worked for 10 years at Travelers Insurance, who took great care of him during his illness. Chris loved children and was awarded Big Brother of the Year after 10 years as Big Brother to Rory Langdon. Chris's hobbies included running two NAPA pool leagues, making movies with local film artists, including the 50-hour slams and being an MC for local MMA events. Chris was known for his great sense of humor and wit, which he kept right up until the end. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and loved his two memorable trips to Ireland with his mother Maureen. Chris was preceded in death by his brother Mark Peterson and his father Bob Peterson. He is survived by his wife Shari Peterson, mother Maureen Peterson and 12 siblings, Priscilla Giampietri (Rick), Jenny Cyrus, Barbara Klinger, Bob Peterson (Linda), Patrick Peterson (Amy), Mary Schoener (Joe), Daniel J. Peterson (Cindy), Paula Lewis, Theresa Murphy (Tom), Daniel E. Peterson (Wendy), Sonja Peterson-Cavenago (Luciano), Laura Brantley (Joel) and numerous nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store