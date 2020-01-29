Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher FEMINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher FEMINO


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher FEMINO Obituary
FEMINO, Christopher January 1, 1966 - January 17, 2020 Christopher Femino, age 54, formerly of Beverly, MA passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. Born and raised in Beverly, Massachusetts, Chris was the son of the late Elizabeth (Kako) Femino and Stephen Femino. Chris graduated from Beverly High School in 1983 and Daniel Webster College in 1987. An incredible and nimble athlete, Chris played basketball and football at Beverly High School, and was Captain of the men's basketball team at Daniel Webster College. Chris was an entrepreneur, the President of Asante Appraisals in Beverly, Massachusetts, and a highly respected real estate pro-fessional for over 20 years. He most recently worked in sales for Renewal by Anderson Windows. Chris loved sports, especially basketball, and enjoyed coaching at Bishop Fenwick in Peabody, Massachusetts. Chris had a passion for music, and often entertained family and friends with his beautiful singing voice. Although Chris left his beloved hometown of Beverly years ago to be near his children, he maintained close relationships with his tight group of friends. Chris is survived by his sons, Moses Femino, of Spokane, Washington, Edwin Mbugua, of Lowell, Massachusetts, and his daughter Eddah Mbugua of Spokane, Washington. Chris was blessed with two granddaughters, Truly Dorley, and Andra Ray Azatassou. Chris also leaves behind his former wife, Purity Femino. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, Washington 99206. Contributions may be made in his memory to a college fund for his son, Moses, to Ugift529.com; Gift Code 89Y-H6Z.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now