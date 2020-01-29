|
FEMINO, Christopher January 1, 1966 - January 17, 2020 Christopher Femino, age 54, formerly of Beverly, MA passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. Born and raised in Beverly, Massachusetts, Chris was the son of the late Elizabeth (Kako) Femino and Stephen Femino. Chris graduated from Beverly High School in 1983 and Daniel Webster College in 1987. An incredible and nimble athlete, Chris played basketball and football at Beverly High School, and was Captain of the men's basketball team at Daniel Webster College. Chris was an entrepreneur, the President of Asante Appraisals in Beverly, Massachusetts, and a highly respected real estate pro-fessional for over 20 years. He most recently worked in sales for Renewal by Anderson Windows. Chris loved sports, especially basketball, and enjoyed coaching at Bishop Fenwick in Peabody, Massachusetts. Chris had a passion for music, and often entertained family and friends with his beautiful singing voice. Although Chris left his beloved hometown of Beverly years ago to be near his children, he maintained close relationships with his tight group of friends. Chris is survived by his sons, Moses Femino, of Spokane, Washington, Edwin Mbugua, of Lowell, Massachusetts, and his daughter Eddah Mbugua of Spokane, Washington. Chris was blessed with two granddaughters, Truly Dorley, and Andra Ray Azatassou. Chris also leaves behind his former wife, Purity Femino. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, Washington 99206. Contributions may be made in his memory to a college fund for his son, Moses, to Ugift529.com; Gift Code 89Y-H6Z.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 29, 2020