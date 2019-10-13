|
|
MIETUS, Christopher Michael Born December 23, 1948 With his Father in Heaven October 10, 2019 Beloved father, brother, and friend passed away on October 10, 2019. Chris was born in Santa Monica, CA, the son of Norbert and Josette Mietus. He attended Encina High School, Sacramento, CA, and the University of California, Davis. He was a basketball and baseball star in high school and a college baseball star at Davis. He was named to the All-Century Defensive Team as a first baseman in the UC-Davis Baseball Hall of Fame. He married his college sweetheart Kate Weaver on September 12, 1971. They were married for 35 years and remained close friends. Christopher entered the U.S. Navy as an ensign in 1967 and served on the USS Trenton for three years during the Vietnam Era. He continued to serve for 23 years as a Naval reservist based out of Alameda, CA. He retired from the Navy with the rank of Commander. Later, he attended the McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific. He moved to Spokane, WA in 1991 to work in banking. He was an outstanding athlete all of his life and played semi-professional baseball in California. He was active in his church, the Rotary Club, and the American Red Cross. He was a lifelong fan of the Los Angeles Rams. He is survived by his son John Mietus and his daughter-in-law Jenaveve Linabary; his former wife Kate Mietus; his brother Alan Mietus; his sister Michele Mietus Snyder; sisters-in-law Ann Weaver, Diane Warne, Carol Weaver, and Julie Mietus; brother-in-law Bruce Warne and many nieces and nephews. Christopher was a kind and generous soul who lived a life of joy, forgiveness, and grace. Memorial Service Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 3:30 P.M. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church 5720 S. Perry St., Spokane, WA. Interment previously held at WA State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA. If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Red Cross P.O. Box 4002018, Des Moines IA 50340. Please visit Chris' page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019