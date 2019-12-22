Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Scott "Chris" HOLMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOLMAN, Christopher (Age 44) Christopher ("Chris") Scott Holman (Age 44) went home to be with the Lord on December 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on April 3, 1975 in Long Beach, California. At the age of five he moved to Spokane, Washington. He attended Midway Elementary, Mead Middle School, and was a graduate of Mead High School (1993). In 1995 he graduated from Spokane Falls Community College with an Associates in Applied Science Degree in Small Business Management. In the fall of 1995 the family owned business, Doughboys Tools, was born, which he ran in partnership with his father (Larry Holman) and brother in-law (Donny Ledbeter) until his passing. Many lifelong relationships blossomed out of the customer and client interactions over the years. Chris was a hard working, fun loving, man who was dearly loved and respected by anyone who knew him. As both a child and an adult, Chris, cherished time with his family and friends. He was adventurous and loved to be in the outdoors fishing, hunting with his dog "Patches," camping, four wheeling, and skiing. Many great times were had at Sacheen and Sullivan Lake. He enjoyed automotive repair and restoration, and woodworking. He also loved playing softball, which is where he met the love of his life, Tracy. They have two beautiful children, Cooper and Brooklyn. Chris was passionate about sharing time and talents with his personal family, as well as his extended family of friends at work, church, or in the community. His faith in Jesus Christ and the love of family and friends carried him through life's challenges. Chris is survived by his wife, Tracy Higgins Holman; children Cooper and Brooklyn; parents Larry and Jeanne Holman; sibling Lauri Holman Ledbeter; brother in-law (Donny); niece (Josie); nephews (Jaydon, William), aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." A celebration of life will be held January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ's Church of Deer Park, 5804 W. Herman Rd, Deer Park, WA 99006. In lieu of flowers, should you desire to make a donation in honor of Chris, donations may be contributed the The Vine Community Church in Deer Park, The (Chris Holman Family Benevolent Fund) through GoFundMe for his children's college fund, or a charity of your choosing.

