WINSTON, Christopher Stephen "Chris" September 14, 1966 to February 22, 2019 Chris was born in Spokane on September 14, 1966 to Robert Warn and Joan Makuta Winston. He passed away on February 22, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents, Bob and Joan, Surprise, AZ; sisters Jennifer (Rod) Anderson, Pewaukee, WI and Tammy (Robb) Dibble, Redmond, WA; nieces Isabel Anderson and Emma Anderson; nephews Sawyer Anderson and Mason Dibble and many dear and loyal friends. Chris graduated from Ferris High School in 1984 and attended the University of Montana. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and the game of golf, but his first love was fly fishing many of the streams and rivers of the northwest. Chris designed web sites and was the owner of Inland Internet Solutions. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. The family will be holding a celebration of life memorial at a later date this summer and asks that any donations be made to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210. Please visit his tribute page at

