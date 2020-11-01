DEMPSEY, Chuck Born Howard Charles Dempsey on August 2, 1931 in Chester, PA to Howard and Emma Dempsey, Chuck was one of four children: brothers Tom and Richard and sister Emma. Chuck came to the Pacific Northwest after completing the Williamson Trade School for Bricklayers, located in Philadelphia, PA. One year later in 1951, Chuck returned to Chester to marry Nancy. They met several years earlier while roller skating, a passion that they both enjoyed. They returned to Spokane, WA to start their life together. They had four boys and two girls. Chuck had a long career as a mason contractor in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene and the surrounding areas. For the last 20-some years, Chuck shared a home in Coeur d'Alene with a longtime girlfriend where he peacefully passed away on October 23, 2020 with his granddaughter by his side. Chuck was preceded in death by his entire birth family and survived by his six children: Rick and wife Karen, Curt and wife Dawn, David, Kathi and husband Ben, Bonnie and husband Ralph and Scott and wife Dawn; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He had a smile that would brighten up the room, he will be missed by many. We look forward to seeing him again in heaven. At Chuck's request, there will be no memorial services.



