HAKOLA, Chrystien (Age 70) Chrystien Hakola died Monday the 10th of February, 2020 at her home in Deer Park, WA. Born in 1949 in Grand Coulee, WA, Chrys graduated from Grand Coulee High School, received a baccalaureate degree from Eastern Washington University. Later continued her education to receive a master's in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University. Chrys was a prominent member of the Grand Coulee area business community until mid-1980's when her and Chip relocated to The Dales, OR. Her career returned her to Grand Coulee as the Director of Human Resources at Coulee Medical Center where she retired in 2008. Chrys was a natural influencer and leader. She touched may lives in positive ways with her innate faith in people's abilities. Her compassion and believe in individual autonomy showed as she assisted others to keep their independence later in life. This same caring for individuals crossed to her love for animals as well. Many will miss her influence and supporting belief. Survived by her husband of 51 years, Matt "Chip" Hakola, nephew (son) Spencer Morley and granddaughter Eylar Morley of Spokane, WA, and sister Sharen of Seattle, WA. A memorial will be held in the Grand Coulee area during Summer 2020.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 23, 2020