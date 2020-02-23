Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chystien HAKOLA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAKOLA, Chrystien (Age 70) Chrystien Hakola died Monday the 10th of February, 2020 at her home in Deer Park, WA. Born in 1949 in Grand Coulee, WA, Chrys graduated from Grand Coulee High School, received a baccalaureate degree from Eastern Washington University. Later continued her education to receive a master's in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University. Chrys was a prominent member of the Grand Coulee area business community until mid-1980's when her and Chip relocated to The Dales, OR. Her career returned her to Grand Coulee as the Director of Human Resources at Coulee Medical Center where she retired in 2008. Chrys was a natural influencer and leader. She touched may lives in positive ways with her innate faith in people's abilities. Her compassion and believe in individual autonomy showed as she assisted others to keep their independence later in life. This same caring for individuals crossed to her love for animals as well. Many will miss her influence and supporting belief. Survived by her husband of 51 years, Matt "Chip" Hakola, nephew (son) Spencer Morley and granddaughter Eylar Morley of Spokane, WA, and sister Sharen of Seattle, WA. A memorial will be held in the Grand Coulee area during Summer 2020.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close