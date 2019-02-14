NEWBY, Cinda Rae April 2, 1945 - February 12, 2019 Cinda Rae Newby, 73, passed away peacefully on February 12th, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Newby, and her father, James Newby. She was retired after thirty years of teaching elementary school for Spokane Public Schools. She loved spending her time serving the children involved in the local horse community. Cinda was a beloved member of Tyrannus Christian Fellowship. She will be deeply missed by many loved ones. Memorial services to be held on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Tyrannus Christian Fellowship, 4004 N. Belt, Spokane, WA 99209.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 14, 2019