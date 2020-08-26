CUTRELL, Cindy Alanna Cindy Alanna Cutrell 50, of Spokane Washington passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Cindy was born January 13, 1970 in Bar-stow, California to Kathy and Rick Cutrell. At 8 years of age, Cindy and her family moved to the Willamette Valley area of Oregon. At age 21, she had her first child, a son named Christian Cutrell. At age 25, Cindy and her family moved to Spokane, Washington where she was a resident for the rest of her life. She married David Duval in Spokane, Washington and they had one daughter Cheyenne Duval. Cindy enjoyed watching movies, reading books, going to the river, cooking, and most of all, spending time with her family. Cindy is survived by her Grandmother Elaine Valadez, (San Diego, California), Mother Kathy Passmore (Spokane, Washington), Stepdad Harold Passmore (Spokane, Washington). Four Sisters; Shellie Cutrell (Lebanon, Oregon), Lorina Aquino (Spokane, Washington), Julie Cutrell (Spokane, Washington), Becky Province (Renton, Washington). One brother, Coal Harden (Albany, Oregon). One son, Christian Cutrell (Deer Park, Washington). One daughter, Cheyanne Duval (Spokane, Washington), soon to be granddaughter Faith Alanna Marie Foss November 2020, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her Grandmother Winnifred Phillips, Step Grandfather Tony Valadez, Father Richard Cutrell, and Uncle Mike Sarff.



