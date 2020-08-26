1/1
Cindy Alanna CUTRELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUTRELL, Cindy Alanna Cindy Alanna Cutrell 50, of Spokane Washington passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Cindy was born January 13, 1970 in Bar-stow, California to Kathy and Rick Cutrell. At 8 years of age, Cindy and her family moved to the Willamette Valley area of Oregon. At age 21, she had her first child, a son named Christian Cutrell. At age 25, Cindy and her family moved to Spokane, Washington where she was a resident for the rest of her life. She married David Duval in Spokane, Washington and they had one daughter Cheyenne Duval. Cindy enjoyed watching movies, reading books, going to the river, cooking, and most of all, spending time with her family. Cindy is survived by her Grandmother Elaine Valadez, (San Diego, California), Mother Kathy Passmore (Spokane, Washington), Stepdad Harold Passmore (Spokane, Washington). Four Sisters; Shellie Cutrell (Lebanon, Oregon), Lorina Aquino (Spokane, Washington), Julie Cutrell (Spokane, Washington), Becky Province (Renton, Washington). One brother, Coal Harden (Albany, Oregon). One son, Christian Cutrell (Deer Park, Washington). One daughter, Cheyanne Duval (Spokane, Washington), soon to be granddaughter Faith Alanna Marie Foss November 2020, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her Grandmother Winnifred Phillips, Step Grandfather Tony Valadez, Father Richard Cutrell, and Uncle Mike Sarff.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved