McCOLLUM, Claire Marie (Age 85) Passed away peacefully on March 28th 2019. Born in Spokane on August 12th 1933 to Albert Sipes and Julia Sipes (Dellwo), she was the youngest of seven sisters (Caroline, Patricia, Monica, Therese, Mary, and Rita) and one brother (Joseph). A longtime resident of the Pacific Northwest, she lived out the majority of her life in the Millwood neighborhood of Spokane Valley. In 1952, Claire married John "Jack" W. Tregellas, having four children (Deborah, John "Jack", Kevin, and Steve). She was tragically widowed in 1959, and later married James H. McCollum, having two more sons (David and Robert). She fought by Jim's side through a long cancer battle until his passing in 1988. Following decades of service, she retired from Columbia Lighting in the early 1990s. A beloved family matriarch with an infectious laugh, she was an exceptional cook, enjoyed travelling, gathering with loved ones, and collecting antiques. She could always be found with a small dog by her side, a glass of wine in her hand, and a desire to banter in her heart. Claire's fiery spirit is carried on by her surviving sisters, Rita Cameron and Monica Schoen (both of Spokane), all six of her children, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and numerous friends and relatives. Graveside services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in the Spokane Valley at 17825 E. Trent Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please honor her kind soul with donations to SCRAPS of Spokane.

