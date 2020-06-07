SMITH, Claire Marie (Age 65) Claire Marie Smith of Spokane, WA passed away after a courageous battle with MS on March 4, 2020. Claire was born in Minneapolis, MN to Michael and Dorothy Scholtes on December 13, 1954. She graduated from a vocation high school receiving her GED. Claire married the love of her life, Gerald Smith on June 18, 1977. While Claire and Jerry were on their honeymoon, they passed through Missoula, MT when she saw a sign for Spokane, WA - 199 miles. She asked Jerry, "Why not Spokane, WA?" With that, she and Jerry arrived in a covered wagon with six horses (well, actually it was an U-Haul trailer and a six cylinder 1965 Chevy Pickup Truck). At last, they were in Spokane and knew this was the spot to call home. "Deep in the motherlode, go west young man, earn a dollar a day!" Claire was a seamstress and with the help of Garland Harper, Ida and Norma during the 1980s, Claire acquired over 300 sofa, chairs and pillow covers to help provide for her family. She was able to do this for over 15 years until MS took over and her ability to provide her seamstress services. She was self-employed, owning and managing Claire's Custom Slipcovers. She could not believe how a single business required so many taxes in order to exist. Regardless, she loved to sew and continued to do so until she was physically unable. In 1985, Claire would stay up to watch the news about how to win a house. Eleven homes the City of Spokane raffled off through the Northwest Regional Foundation. Claire and Jerry qualified along with 300 others to be participants and by golly, she hit a homerun, having their name pulled out of a hat. They lived in this beautiful home that she help renovate for over 35 years. Together Claire and Jerry raised two children, Justin and Ryan. She was a wonderful mother and loved raising her two boys. Claire enjoyed movies, especially Westerns, Perry Mason and of course Jeopardy. She enjoyed camping, canoeing, cooking, baking and music. She was humorous and known for excellent one-liners. Claire's final days were filled with family; telephone calls with family, one-liners and of course her love for her family and her family's love for her. There was never a negative thought and until the end, she stayed a woman with a warm touch and a sense of goodness. Thank you to all the caregivers and doctors that provided Claire with care over the years. She will be deeply miss by all those who knew and loved her. Claire was preceded in death by bother her parents, her loving mother-in-law, her siblings, Dennis, Marlene and Charles as well as all her aunts and uncles. Claire is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Gerald Smith, her sister and by both her sons, the lights of her life, Justin and Ryan Smith. A Memorial Mass at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Spokane, WA will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, beginning at 10:00am. Claire will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane, WA following her Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family request any donations be made to the MS Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store