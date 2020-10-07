CARTER. Claire P. (Age 87) Claire P. Carter, 87, of Spokane, WA passed away on September 30, 2020. Claire was born on February 13, 1933 in Irvington, NJ, to parents Leonide and Bertha Duchaume. She graduated from Smith College in Northampton, MA with a Master's degree in Virology. After graduation, she moved to Albany, NY and accepted a position as a Virologist at New York State Department of Health, where she worked for more than 23 years. Claire married Ralph Carter in 1981. Claire enjoyed hiking, canoeing, gardening and reading. Her family and friends will always remember her as a highly intelligent person, being an avid hiker, and her love of getting dressed up to attend the symphony. Claire is survived by her step-daughter Anne Carter and her husband Tony, and her nephew Grant Byers and his wife Gail. She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph Carter. The family would like to thank Hospice House of Spokane for their wonderful and compassionate care for Claire. A Livestream of Claire's funeral service is scheduled for 2:30 PM on October 7th and can be viewed on the Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home Facebook page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store