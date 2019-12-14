Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Ann McCANNON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McCANNON, Clara Ann (Age 83) February 21, 1936 - December 11, 2019 Boise, Idaho. Former Spokane resident, Clara Ann McCannon died suddenly on December 11, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital. Born February 21, 1936 in Somonauk, Illinois to Erik and Sarah (Anthenat) Orstedt, Clara graduated from Illinois Wesleyan College with a BS in Biology. She married David McCannon at the Somonauk United Presbyterian Church in 1957. In 1960, they moved to Indonesia, beginning a twenty-six year career that took them to six countries in Southeast Asia. Throughout her adult life, Clara traveled the world, exploring sixty-two countries from small, backwater villages in Africa and Asia to major cultural centers in the heart of historic Europe. She was an active volunteer who loved gardening, reading, and golf and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her husband, Clara is survived by her sister, Karol Orstedt, of Tucson, Arizona and her brother, John (Donna) Orstedt, of Winslow, Arizona; three children, Lorena (Tony) McCannon Andrews of Boise, Idaho, Bruce (Susan) McCannon of Rochester, New York, and Martin (Stacey) McCannon of Boise, Idaho, four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Interment will be in Hope, Idaho. A memorial service is planned for the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Salvation Army or a .

McCANNON, Clara Ann (Age 83) February 21, 1936 - December 11, 2019 Boise, Idaho. Former Spokane resident, Clara Ann McCannon died suddenly on December 11, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital. Born February 21, 1936 in Somonauk, Illinois to Erik and Sarah (Anthenat) Orstedt, Clara graduated from Illinois Wesleyan College with a BS in Biology. She married David McCannon at the Somonauk United Presbyterian Church in 1957. In 1960, they moved to Indonesia, beginning a twenty-six year career that took them to six countries in Southeast Asia. Throughout her adult life, Clara traveled the world, exploring sixty-two countries from small, backwater villages in Africa and Asia to major cultural centers in the heart of historic Europe. She was an active volunteer who loved gardening, reading, and golf and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her husband, Clara is survived by her sister, Karol Orstedt, of Tucson, Arizona and her brother, John (Donna) Orstedt, of Winslow, Arizona; three children, Lorena (Tony) McCannon Andrews of Boise, Idaho, Bruce (Susan) McCannon of Rochester, New York, and Martin (Stacey) McCannon of Boise, Idaho, four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Interment will be in Hope, Idaho. A memorial service is planned for the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Salvation Army or a . Published in Spokesman-Review from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations