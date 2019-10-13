COLLINS, Clara L. Former Spokane resident Clara L Collins, 93, died on October 8, 2019 in Grand Junction, Colorado as the result of an auto accident. A graveside service will be held on October 19th at 2:30 PM at Spokane-Cheney Memorial Gardens. She will be laid to rest beside her husband of 61 years, J.R. (Pat) Collins. Clara was born on June 16, 1926 to Doris and Rollie Chrislock in Tiaoga, North Dakota As the wife of a career Naval officer Clara traveled the world. After retirement Pat and Clara continued to travel through out the United States and Mexico in their 5th Wheel trailer. After the passing of Pat Collins in 2000 Clara moved to the Houston area to be closer to her daughters, and had recently moved to Winston, Oregon as Janet and her husband Dennis's next-door neighbor. Clara is survived by her four children, Nancy Baker, Douglas Collins, Marc Collins and Janet and Dennis Gross, her sister Beverly Ball. She has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Clara was proceeded in death by her sisters Helen Carlson and Jeanette Manor. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to local food banks.

