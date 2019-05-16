Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Theresa MANN. View Sign Service Information Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home 103 North Main Street London , OH 43140 (740)-852-2345 Rosary 10:30 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church, London Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church, London Send Flowers Obituary

MANN, Clara Theresa Clara T. Mann of London, Ohio, grew up "out west" specifically Idaho and Montana - although she has lived many places in her life. As the wife of a member of the United States Air Force, she went where he was stationed - everywhere from Washington State, Massachusetts, North Dakota, to Puerto Rico. Clara met her husband, Francis S. Mann, through a co-ed bowling league in Spokane, Washington. Her husband, preceded her in death in 2000. Clara's family consists of Katherine Gideon (Arthur) of London, OH, David Mann (Mitzi) of Las Alamos, NM, and Michael Mann (Emily) of Verona, NJ. Her family has since grown to include six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her family is spread across the United States with many in Washington State, New Mexico, New Jersey, and Idaho. Some of her favorite memories, however, are from her Idaho hometown of Sterling. She loved to climb trees and working on the farm with her two brothers, Vincent and John, and two sisters, Arlyn and Phyllis. In Montana, she enjoyed playing high school basketball. Her favorite adult memories are equally simple and sweet; she loved to vacation at Loon Lake, Washington, where she'd watch the sunsets and go for walk with her husband of 45 years, their daughter, Katherine, and sons David and Michael and their families. Clara was quite active before and after she began her family. Her first job was as a waitress in a cafe in Lima Montana while in high school. She went to Kinman Business University, served as secretary to the president of James J Williams Fuel Company in Spokane, Washington. After marrying her husband, Francis S Mann, she followed him in his career, serving as an officer in many Air Force Woman's groups throughout her husband's career. In the mid to late-1960's Clara was a secretary to the principal at Carl Ben Eielson Elementary School at Grand Forks Air Force Base in Grand Forks, North Dakota. From 1970 until 2001, she was a paralegal at Paine Hamblen Law Firm in Spokane, WA. Clara is a well-educated woman. She was the first of her family to attend and graduate from college. She earned a degree from Kinman Business University and from the Spokane Community College paralegal program. Clara's hobbies included gardening, reading, and running. For many years she was an active participant in Spokane's Bloomsday run, an annual 12k run. Out of all her achievements, perhaps what she's most proud of is having been a good friend to everyone she met. Her advice to young people is to be a good listener and have patience. She applied the same concept to her life and will be missed by all the lives she has touched. Donations should be made to the in her memory. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 AM, Saturday June 1, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, London. A rosary will be given beginning at 10:30. Interment will be at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery, Spokane, WA. Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home, London, Ohio

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.