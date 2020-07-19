PIRTLE, Clarence A., Jr. "Clancy" Clancy (age 87) was born to Clarence Pirtle and Ruth (Shogren) Pirtle on February 17, 1933, in Newfolden, MN. He was the second of 10 children. The family moved to Spokane, where Clancy attended Cooper Elemen-tary. At 17 years old, he joined the Navy, proudly serving on the USS Bayfield during the Korean War. He loved being a sailor. After his service in the Navy, he met and married Margaret Forcier. Clancy worked at Kaiser Trentwood and then the Teamsters Union, where he was a business agent. Their family was blessed with two daughters, Pamela Jean and Peggy Ann, whom they raised in Spokane. Their marriage ended in 1977. He moved to the Coast where he met and married Charlee Cole. They had many happy years on the coast and lived for a time aboard their sailboat. Clancy eventually retired from the Teamsters and he and Charlee moved back to Spokane, where they settled in Liberty Lake, WA. Clancy had many hobbies. He loved, just to name a few: fishing, hunting, boating, football, boxing and growing his tomatoes. He loved family and friends most of all. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela, and many brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Charlee Pirtle; daughter, Peggy Snyder; grandchildren, Jeff (Jen), Tyler (Natalie), Nick and Maria; great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Brody, Brinley and Stella; his brother, Jim (Barb); sisters, Harriette, Lou and Patty; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Clancy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love on July 15, 2020. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Fairmount Memorial Park Cemetery with Social Distancing in Place. Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Riplinger Funeral Home assisting the family. Guestbook at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
.