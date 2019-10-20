Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Eben Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOORE, Clarence Eben Clarence Eben Moore, 79, passed away October 15th, 2019 in Bend, OR. Clarence was born March 7th , 1940 to Clarence and Lavada (Leach) Moore at home in Stockville, Nebraska. August 1st of 1950, Clarence and his family moved from Stockville, NE to Lebanon, OR. They lived there a short time. They then moved to the Crabtree area before moving to Scio, OR. Clarence attended Albany Union High for a half a year, he would later transfer to Scio High, where he graduated in 1958. He worked at the US Plywood in Gold Beach, OR shortly before joining the United States Coast Guard on May 15th, 1961. He served four years honorably in the Coast Guard. Clarence then went to work at Burlington Northern Railroad in 1966 and would retire in 1993 after 27 years. While working for the railroad he picked up the nick name Clancy from his co-workers. He also lived in Kennewick and Spokane, Washington. Clarence married Virginia Seals on June 12th, 1960 in Gold Beach, OR; from this marriage they had four children, Jim, Mark, Dawn, and Paul. Clarence later married Gail Lowder, on September 19th , 1974 in Kennewick, WA and they had three children, Thomas, Crystal, and Sharon. Clarence would spend the rest of his life with Gail. Clarence enjoyed many things in his life. When he was in high school, he played the position of catcher in baseball. He and his brother, Marlin, also played football together. When he was young, he enjoyed racing cars until he almost had a terrible accident; it scared him enough he quit racing. Clarence was an avid Seattle Mariners fan and enjoyed watching the Seahawks too. He absolutely loved to fish any chance he had and even taught his children how to fish. He really loved bowling and was very good, he averaged a 190. He picked up the nickname Chuck from his bowling buddies. Clarence was also involved in the YBA (Young Bowlers Association) in Spokane, WA. Another hobby he really enjoyed was being outside gardening, he got that from his grandfather. Clarence had many fond memories with his family and he enjoyed telling anyone who would listen; such as the time his older sons', Jim, Mark, and Paul took him to Seattle to watch the Mariners at Safeco Field. There were the many bowling tournaments he took Tom on. As well as the time he went fishing with Crystal and they caught a turtle. Clarence loved to tell his grandchildren his stories from his youth. He genuinely loved children, whether they were his grandchildren or a child he just met, they all made him smile. Clarence was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gail Moore of Bend, OR; sons Jim Moore and wife Vicki, of Kennewick, WA., Paul Moore of Finley, WA., Thomas Moore and wife Stephanie of Bend, OR.; Daughters Dawn Miller of Mill Creek, WA, Crystal Moore of Salem, OR, and Sharon Schmidt of Missoula, Montana; a brother, Marlin Moore and wife Faye of Albany, OR.; 26 grandchildren 25 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Mark Moore, a granddaughter Carlene Moore, his brother Gerald Moore, and his sister Mary Burgess. Visitation is Thursday October 24th, 2019 from 10 am to 11:30 am at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Home in Salem, OR, there is a graveside service to follow at 1:30 pm at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. A memorial service will be held Friday October 25th, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 862 45th Ave NE, Salem, OR; at 1 pm until 3 pm. In lieu of flowers the family would like all donations to go to the in honor of Clarence. VIRGIL T. GOLDEN FUNERAL HOME, SALEM, OR

