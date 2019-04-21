Clarence Edward GRIMES

GRIMES, Clarence Edward (Age 97) Of Newport passed away on December 4, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Newport, Washington on Saturday, April 27th at 10 a.m. followed by Military Honors at the Newport Cemetery. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.
