CROSS, Clarence Henry Joseph (Age 82) March 12, 1937 - April 22, 2019 What to say about our friend Clarence..... While small in stature, Clarence lived large. Calling him feisty is a disservice to his amazing intellect, sharp wit, uncommon confidence, and subtle compassion. Clarence Henry Joseph Cross was born to Claire and John Perry Cross on March 12th, 1937 at their homestead in Harrison, Idaho. His death on April 22, 2019, was due to Guillain-Barré syndrome related to the flu. His ashes will be interred in the family plot in the town from whence he came. Clarence was the second youngest of a large family, including much-loved siblings Edna, Kenny, Jim, Frank, Donna, and Annie. His many nieces, nephews, and grands of the same were near and dear to his heart. The tight-knit family soon moved to Browne's Addition on the west side of Spokane, Washington. Clarence attended Lewis and Clark High School, whose namesake pair played a large role in Clarence's life, defining a lifelong fascination with their explorations, maps, books, and their unprecedented role in history. Already three years removed from his graduation from the University of Washington with a degree in English, Clarence was drafted into the Air Force in 1962, and stationed at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. There he also worked with ABC, NBC and CBS News on special projects related to their space program coverage. When he was discharged in 1965 he accepted a job with CBS News in New York City. He worked his way up from everyday logistics to CBS Bureau Chief in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, and eventually the head of CBS Sports. The stories he covered are the stories of our lives Mercury and Apollo liftoffs and landings from Cape Canaveral; news from the front lines and from Washington, DC; presidential conventions, victories, and resignations; race riots; South African Apartheid; and Super Bowls and Final Fours. It was an exciting career in media most of us can only dream about. Working with Walter Cronkite, Eric Sevareid, Mike Wallace, and Bob Schieffer was an everyday affair, but Clarence was most amazed by his boss Bob Wussler who sported an intelligence and perceptiveness unparalleled during his storied career. Clarence eventually left CBS to become an agent for professional athletes and broadcasters including Tim McCarver and Tom Weiskopf. Clarence also cherished his business collaborations and friendship with the venerable, iconic Red Auerbach of the Boston Celtics. Clarence joined Tokyo Broadcasting System International in 1990 as a primary negotiator for the annual contract to broadcast the Masters Golf Tournament on television in Japan. Clarence went to the Masters for 30 consecutive years and became a familiar face to everyone working behind the cameras. He retired from TBS International on December 31, 2007, as Executive Vice President. His good friend Yukio Sunahara, President of TBS, and his daughters Mari and Yuri were well loved. Clarence met his wife Carol in 1964 while still stationed at Patrick Air Force Base. She preceded him in death in 2004. Their travels with CBS television led them to live in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Chicago, the West Village of NYC, and Ridgewood, New Jersey before eventually settling in New City, New York. Son Jeffrey was born in 1972 and was the jewel in their crown. Jeffrey's interest in the Japanese language and culture was fostered during Clarence's long association with Tokyo Broadcasting System. Clarence and his brothers were musketeers with golf clubs. Many trips, including the famed Pebble Beach Golf Club, were not only adventures on the links but a chance to verbally exchange views on the news of the day while including the glories of yesterday. Poetry jams between Brother James and Clarence "Bric" Cross (an ode to his youthful days of red hair) often "devolved" into old time beer-hall drinking songs accented with raucous laughter. As a lifelong fan of fabulous restaurants around the world, in 1989, Clarence and Carol encouraged and invested in their niece Jackie Cross and her husband Tom Douglas' restaurant adventure. Until the end, Clarence was exceedingly proud of them. Clarence wasn't shy in commenting about his most recent dining experiences. "The roast chicken needed more salt, the waiter was fabulous, the biscuits were sublime" were all notes for the betterment of the business. After all, part of the deal when he sold them his half of the business was being able to dine in any of their joints for free, for life! Clarence moved to Seattle in 1995 and resided in the lower Queen Anne neighborhood. For the last fifteen years, Jeffrey and Clarence were inseparable, their lives richer for each other. Their cabin in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, was an oasis of nature, minimalism, trees, deer, and bears, the surrounding woods a feast of childhood memories. Clarence's planting of hundreds of native trees assured a future of tall, quiet pines. Over the years the paintings of his life-long best friend, the brilliant artist Don Ealy, adorned the walls of his homes. Meals with their good friend Carole Jordan, a frequent dining and Costco trip companion, will be missed. Jeffrey continues to mourn the loss of a best friend, father, and mentor. There are people you meet in this life who are enigmas sometimes real or sometimes by design. Clarence was the latter, a crafty soul, careful to expose only what was necessary, crusty but genuine, never suffering fools, always in search of intelligence. He was smart as a whip, and poetry was his soul mate. Ralph Waldo Emerson said, "If we encounter a man of rare intellect, we should ask him what books he has read." Clarence was a man of fine books, a proud father, caring husband, doting uncle, steady entrepreneur, stalwart friend, and most of all a good man. What more could you ask for in a lifetime? A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 28, from 3 to 5 pm at the Palace Ballroom in Seattle.

