WYNNE, Clarence Leland "Lee" (Jan. 8, 1922-Feb. 7, 2020) Spokane, Washington Born in St. Thomas, ND to Edward and Jennie Wynne. Following Lee's graduation from high school in St. Thomas, the family moved to Spokane where, except for time spent in the Navy during World War II, Lee lived the rest of his life. Toward the end of his Navy tour, Lee met and married Jean Maudlin and together raised their four children. In 1950, Lee began his career with the Spokane Police Department, retiring as a Detective on his 50th birthday. During his police officer career, he worked two jobs to support his growing family and so that Jean could be a stay-at-home mom. Lee gave back to his community through years of volunteer work. Blessed with a fine bass voice, he sang in his church choir and for 30 years with Spokane's Pages of Harmony. He was a very active member of Kiwanis for 28 years, volunteered 9200 hours with Deaconess Hospital and donated more than 17 gallons of his blood. On December 9th, 1979 Lee married Ardythe Ball. Lee is survived by wife Ardythe; son Jim (Karen); daughters Diane Alfano and Jennifer O'Brien; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Ardythe's children Diane McQuillin, Janice Bryant (Gary), Kathe Watts (Scott) and Jim McQuillin. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Jennie, his brothers Ken, Earl and Keith Wynne, his sister Muriel Westacott, and his daughter Cynthia and son-in-law Ron Kennedy. The family are grateful to Sunshine Health Facilities for their loving care during the last five years of Lee's life. A service will be held at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Interment to follow at 2:15 pm at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA. The family requests that any donations in memory of Lee be made to East Spokane Kiwanis.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 16, 2020