LENHART, Clarence With undiminished joy for life, eternal youthfulness and love for his family, Clarence Lenhart went home to his Savior on February 24, 2020. As was his way, Clarence was making new friends right to the end. Born the 7th of 10 children to Jacob and Anna Lenhart, Clarence arrived at the family farm, side-by-side with his twin brother, on New Year's Eve 1924. Clarence loved the farm. After graduating from Odessa High School in 1943, he worked alongside his father until drafted to serve in WWII. He was quickly discharged with a deferment to continue helping on the farm until recalled to serve in Korea. There, he performed as an MP with prisoners of war. Finally, duty to country behind him, he returned to civilian and farm life for good. In 1953, Clarence married Margie. For nearly 67 years he adored this woman who learned how to cook his favorite German dishes. She was with him to the end. Together they raised two sons, Jeffrey (Janet) of Colleyville, TX, Kerry of Studio City, CA; and daughter Brenda of Spokane, WA. In 1966 Clarence moved his family to a farm west of Ritzville where he continued to happily play in the dirt until his retirement in 1990. In 1997 Clarence moved with Margie to Spokane where he enjoyed working in his yard, spending time with friends, and striking up conversations with everyone he met. Clarence remained independent at his home with Margie and enjoyed his last Christmas and 95th birthday with his family. He lived by his faith and allowed his life to be his witness. He is survived by his wife, children and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, March 2nd from 11am to 3pm and Tuesday, March 3rd at 9am. A funeral service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on March 3rd at 10am. Friends and family are also welcome to attend a brief graveside service that will follow at Ritzville Cemetery, Ritzville, WA at 2pm. In his final days, Clarence said, "It's about loving people." In that spirit, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you instead show love and kindness to those around you and make a stranger smile.

