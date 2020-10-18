WHITLOCK, Clarence R. "Chuck" (Age 84) April 29, 1936 - October 4, 2020 Lost his battle with cancer on October 4 2020, where he joined his father, mother and his son Ralph in Paradise. He was born on April 29, 1936 in Enid, Oklahoma to James and Hulda Whitlock. He went into the United States Airforce right out of high school and retired in Spokane in 1974. He enjoyed fishing, going to the action on Fridays and working on cars. He is survived by his brother Jim (Joe-Ann) Whitlock from Montana and his sister Norma (Fred) Reiner from Arizona. His daughters are Chris Whitlock from Oklahoma and Carleda (Mike) Cornelius from Spokane. He will be missed by many. There will be no services at this time.



