HOWARD, Clarice Rae Clarice, age 80, was born in Spokane, WA on June 17, 1939 to Clarence and Carole Anderson (Finke). She passed away January 23, 2020. Clarice was a graduate of North Central High School in Spokane. She was raise by her loving grandparents Albert and Ester Finke. She grew up near Corbin Park in north Spokane where she rode her bike around the track and shared ice cream with friends. She loved Spokane and never wanted to move away. Clarice started her working career at the phone company in downtown Spokane. She loved being the office representative and organizer of many social events that got her involved in bowling, dancing, and meeting friends at the Office Tavern. She went on to work at the Mead School District as a secretary at Evergreen Elementary School and then later at Mead Junior High School. She enjoyed fishing and camping with Merle, her husband, and the family, and was always there to crack a joke and cheer you up. She loved their motorhome and enjoyed travelling to Alaska, Washington and Oregon coast, and Arizona. She could fix anything with the cookies or cakes she made, and always had time to lend a hand when needed. Clarice is survived by her son, Bruce; daughter-in-law, Debra; grandsons, Nathan, Mitchell, and Dawson; granddaughters, Amanda and Felicia; four great-granddaughters; special Schlosser family, Dan (Sonny Boy), Connie, Whitney and Scott; sister-in-law Sandy (Ray). Numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Her husband Merle, son, Mark, parents, and grandparents preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, the family asks a donation be made to: Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur, P.O. Box 2215, Spokane Wa. 99210 Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the people of Hospice of Spokane for the care, love, respect, and compassion they provided for Clarice us in the final days of her life. THANK YOU. A celebration of Clarice's life will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W., Wellesley Avenue, Spokane WA, 99205 on Friday, ,February 21st at 11:00 a.m..

