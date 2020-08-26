COLWELL, Clark Darrel (Age 76) December 7, 1943 - August 20, 2020 Clark Darrel Colwell, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Touchet, Washington on December 7, 1943 to parents S. Vern and Reta Colwell After graduating from law school in 1973 Clark spent more than 30 years as a prosecuting attorney in Spokane and Lincoln Counties. His favorite pastimes were golf, fly fishing and target practice. Clark is survived by his wife, Sally; sister-in-law Linda Hoople; brother-in-law Joe Gulstine (Margee Berry); God-children Jenny Gulstine, Jennifer Heimbigner, Amy Mack Banik, Natalie Mack Cifuentes; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and many, many friends who were all family to him. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Vern and Reta, and his sisters, Lois Cummins and LaVerne Detering. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
for a more in-depth obituary and to leave a message or to share a memory with his family. In lieu of flowers; please donate to Hospice of Spokane. Online: https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=870374
Mail: 121 S. Arthur Street, Spokane, WA 99202