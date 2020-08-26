1/1
Clark Darrel COLWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLWELL, Clark Darrel (Age 76) December 7, 1943 - August 20, 2020 Clark Darrel Colwell, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Touchet, Washington on December 7, 1943 to parents S. Vern and Reta Colwell After graduating from law school in 1973 Clark spent more than 30 years as a prosecuting attorney in Spokane and Lincoln Counties. His favorite pastimes were golf, fly fishing and target practice. Clark is survived by his wife, Sally; sister-in-law Linda Hoople; brother-in-law Joe Gulstine (Margee Berry); God-children Jenny Gulstine, Jennifer Heimbigner, Amy Mack Banik, Natalie Mack Cifuentes; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and many, many friends who were all family to him. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Vern and Reta, and his sisters, Lois Cummins and LaVerne Detering. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries for a more in-depth obituary and to leave a message or to share a memory with his family. In lieu of flowers; please donate to Hospice of Spokane. Online: https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=870374 Mail: 121 S. Arthur Street, Spokane, WA 99202

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved