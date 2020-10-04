FORKNER, Claude Thomas Jr. Claude Thomas Forkner Jr.was born in Spokane, WA. June 1932 to Claude and Erma Forkner. He grew up during the depression era and he learned to handle money wisely. He loved telling stories about how his parents taught him the value of working hard and how to save a buck (he probably had his first dollar). The family moved to Greenbluff in the 1940's. The farm has been in the Forkner name for nearly 80 years. Our Dad's Uncle and Aunt farmed it, then his Mom and Dad farmed it and finally our Dad bought the farm from Gramma and Papa. We all worked hard and loved our land on Greenbluff. Tom and Bev met in 1951 and were together almost every day for 67 years. Bev was the love of his life and he was hers. Bev passed away on December 6th, 2019 and Daddy's heart was broken on that day. His heart never quite recovered after Mama died. He told Mama right before she passed away "I can't live without you". They worked the farm together into their 80's and somehow they always made time for fun with friends and family, and FUN they did have!! Does anyone remember Tom being the king of the mountain on the dock at Diamond Lake get togethers?? Mama and Daddy always had an open door policy for anyone that needed a home. However they were required to learn the value of hard work. If you wanted your dinner you had to work for it. Daddy was also fun loving, but.....blunt and to the point as many Greenbluffers will attest to (don't even get him started on politics!!!!!!). Mamma and Daddy were known for their big hearts and will be missed by sooooooo many people. Tom is survived by Pam Enzler (Randy), Wendy Kapelke (Dan), Jeff Forkner (Rita), Dan Johnson (Pat) and all the adopted brothers and sisters Mamma and Daddy brought into our home. In addition all the grandkids Cody, Casey, Ben, Doug, Jessica, Stephen, Scotty and numerous great-grandchildren. We love you Mamma and Daddy and we all know you are together dancing in Heaven. NEPTUNE SOCIETY, Spokane, WA



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store