SAPPINGTON, Claude W. 1940 - 2020 Claude W. Sappington was born in Picher, OK, on Dec. 30, 1940 to Claude E. and Marvel (Jones) Sappington. Claude passed away on Oct 18 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane as a result of complications from the Covid 19 virus. Due to Claude's father's employment, he and his family lived in many places until they settled in the Kellogg/Wallace area in the 1950s where Claude resided until his Kellogg High School graduation in 1958 After high school, Claude spent four years in the US Air Force. Following his service to our country, Claude attended North Idaho College and earned an Associate Degree in Biology in 1964. After that, he attended the University of Idaho where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology in 1967. Still at the U of I, he earned a Master's Degree in Aquatic Biology in 1970. Claude is survived by his partner of 26 years, Marian Ackerman, and Marian's daughter, Jenny, and her grandchildren, Cabe and Molly, two brothers, Larry Sappington (Post Falls, ID), Donald Sappington (Winnemucca) NV), one sister, Elaine Hammer, (Idaho Falls, ID) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife who passed away in 1993. Claude's work record was distinct and rewarding. In the US Air Force, he was in the Medical Corps where he was an x-ray technician until 1962. From 1970 to 1972 Claude was employed by the Spokane County Health District. From 1972 to 1980, Claude was employed by the Washington State Department of Ecology, Eastern Regional Office. From 1980 to 1988, Claude was promoted to Environmental Quality Supervisor. He continued his employment with the Washington State Department of Ecology as the Waste Management Supervisor and ultimately the Director of the Eastern Region until his retirement in 1997. During the last five years of Claude's life, he resided at the Rockwood Summit in Spokane. His time there was some of the happiest of his life. Claude cherished the many close friends he made at the Rockwood Community and anyone you meet there expressed their love for Claude as a warm, caring, and always helpful friend with an engaging sense of humor. Claude's avocational interests included a long-time membership in the Inland Northwest Land Trust. He was a generous contributor to that as well as other philanthropic causes such as the Spokane Symphony, Conservation Issues, Union Gospel Mission, and the University of Idaho Foundation to name a few. In his earlier years, he enjoyed snow skiing, hiking, gardening, and having a close relationship with all his family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling. At Claude's request, there will be no services. However, next spring or summer, family and friends plan to host a memorial event to celebrate Claude's life. Claude will be greatly missed as he was a fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He dedicated his life to promote an environment where all people, animals and plants could thrive in a healthy environment for generations to come.



