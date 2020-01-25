|
|
MILLS, Claudette Claudette Mills died peacefully on January 22, 2020, surrendering to illness after so many battles where she came out the victor. Claudette loved life, and devoted hers to family, friends and fun. Claudette Gimbel Mills was born March 10, 1944 in Missoula Montana, the youngest of five children born to J. Alto Gimbel and Janice (Grubb) Gimbel. The family moved often, but settled in Columbia Falls, Montana, where Claudette attended school with the class of 62. Claudette moved to Spokane in 1969. After working several interesting jobs (bartender, legal secretary and the police department), Claudette settled in and worked for Kaiser Trentwood for 25 years and was a member of The United Steelworkers of America, Local 4017, SOAR Local 338-1, and -later- the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees. She served as recording secretary and treasurer. Claudette belonged to the Washington State Labor Council Women's Committee, Spokane Legal Secretaries Assn., the Moose Lodge in Whitefish, Cooking Club of America and was a lifetime member of Local 1435 in Spokane Valley. Claudette was also a member of SCOPE Edgecliff, where she served several terms as president. She really enjoyed all the aspects of SCOPE until ill health made her slow down. Claudette was a wizard with knitting needles and crochet hook. She kept family warm with handmade scarves and hats every Christmas and made beautiful blankets for all the babies that came along. She modestly said she "usually won a few blue ribbons at the fair" with her projects. She also enjoyed working with her Knit and Chat group that made items for Spokane Project Warm-up through the YMCA and SCOPE Edgecliff. Claudette also was famous for her pickled asparagus. She could make an IBM Selectric typewriter "sing." Claudette was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Frank and Joel Gimbel, her sister Marge, grandson Justin and mother-in-law Carmel Walter. She is survived by her longtime companion Bruce Walter, her best friend. Claudette is also survived by her brother, Don Gimbel of Columbia Falls; her four children, daughter Michelle Collette of Coeur d'Alene, sons Brad Wolvington (Teri) of Liberty Lake; son Scott Thurlow (Renee) of Detroit; and daughter Juanita Miller of Post Falls; Bruce's children Kristie (Al), Jess (Anne) and Ralph and their families; dear friend Tina Fish Lundstrom and adopted twins Darlene Willy and Carlene Hammond; granddaughters Faith Trickier, Amanda Bennett, Cindy Kremer, Savanna Frasier and Danielle Haase; three great- granddaughters Mysty, Kiya and KayCi; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and friends too many to count. The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Bergum for her special care given to Claudette the last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SCOPE Edgecliff at 522 S. Thierman, Spokane Valley, WA 99212, or the . The Memorial Service is scheduled Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020