THORNTON, Claudia A. (Age 86) Claudia A. Thornton, age 86, passed away October 5, 2020 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Claudia was born June 24, 1934 in Coeur d'Alene to Harold and Emma Martin. She was raised in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. Claudia grew up with a profound love of music and a beautiful voice. After high school she attended Eastern Washington University on a music scholarship. While home during a school break, she met her future husband, Herbert H. Thornton. The two were married in June, 1953. Herb left the Air Force to work in Bonners Ferry. Herb and Claudia lived in Plant City, Florida, Herb's hometown, for one year, then returned to Bonners Ferry. Other than the one year in Florida, Claudia lived her entire life in Bonners Ferry until moving to assisted living with Herb in Coeur d'Alene. Claudia and Herb had two children, Allan and Lisa. Claudia was gifted with a beautiful soprano voice, always willing to sing at weddings, funerals, and special occasions. She sang in and directed the choir at Bonners Ferry United Methodist Church for over 30 years. Claudia was a longtime member of the Chapter AP, P.E.O, holding many offices through the years. Claudia volunteered at the local elementary school in the music department. She worked at the Bonners Ferry Courthouse in the recorder's office until she retired. Because of her love of music, she taught piano in her home after she retired, saying her students kept her young! Claudia loved gardening --both vegetables and flowers. She enjoyed playing pinochle and cribbage. She loved camping, especially at Copper Creek Campground, picking huckleberries and going for walks. Claudia was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert H. Thornton in May of 2020. Claudia is survived by her son, Allan and wife, Kathi Thornton; daughter, Lisa and husband, Mike Gunderson. She was blessed with four grandchildren: Robert Thornton, Keri and husband, David Feauteaux, Pharon and wife, Dionna Holt, and Emmy and husband, James Kitchen. Claudia was blessed with twelve great grandchildren: Angelique and husband, Michael O'Brien, Armon and wife, Hailey Rios, Jacob, James, and Isaiah Feauteaux, Ayden Reed, Clay and Layke Thornton, Jameson and Aiden "Skittles" Kitchen, and Vincent and Costello Holt. Claudia was blessed again with her first great-great-grandchild, Aurora Lynn O'Brien. She is also survived by her sister, Marion and husband, Russell Rosco; and her brother, Arthur Martin; as well as her sister-in-law, Jeanette Thornton. Claudia was a loving wife and mother, drawing great pleasure from her family and friends. Claudia was quick to laugh and would brighten up a room. When playing the piano, no matter what the song she played using only the loud pedal, ensuring God would hear the music that she loved. Claudia will truly leave an empty spot in the lives that she touched and will be deeply missed. Claudia has now joined the love of her life Herb. God bless. Rest in Peace. There are no services scheduled at this time and the family has requested that no flowers be sent. Please make a donation to your preferred charity in Claudia's name, if you wish. Yates Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Claudia's online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com
