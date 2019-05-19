Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia Ann (Lewis, Coumont) HENNEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HENNEN, Claudia Ann (Lewis, Coumont) On April 27, 2019 while surrounded by family and saying "I love you" one last time, Claudia passed away peacefully from complications of COPD. Claudia lived a simple life full of love, kindness, and contentment. She was a fantastic mother, grandmother, and loved all of her family and friends. Words cannot express how much she will be missed. Claudia is survived by her three sons; Guy Coumont (Michelle), Matt Coumont (Alisa), Troy Coumont (Jennifer); eleven grandchildren, Ryan Coumont, Megan Levitt (Paddy), Rachelle Coumont, Andy Coumont, Amanda Coumont, Brooke Coumont, Michael Coumont, Bailey Coumont, Gavin Coumont, Kendall Coumont; great-grandson, Rowan Liss; brothers Jack Lewis (Jan), Ken Lewis (Michelle), Frank Lewis (Pat); many nephews and nieces and her black lab, JJ. Please join us on Friday May 24, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00pm at the Central Grange, 7001 E. Bigelow Gulch Rd., Spokane WA 99217 for a celebration of Claudia's life. Claudia was most comfortable in her casual clothes. Please honor her by wearing yours if you so choose on this day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the COPD at:

