KEYES, Claudia (Age 77) June 20, 1942 to March 14, 2020 Survived by children: Cindy Kurle and Joe (Elizabeth) Keyes And grandchildren: Leah Murtha (Daniel), Heather Kurle, Jason (Aquila) Keyes, Nicholas Keyes, Nathan Keyes, Jodi Keyes, Amber Boyles and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband Bruce and son Bill. Funeral Services to be held on May 30th, 2020. The Mass and Reception will be held at 10 am at Saint Joseph's Church, 4521 N. Arden Rd., Otis Orchards, WA. 99027. The ashes will be committed at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery, 17825 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. 99216.



