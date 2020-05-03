Claudia KEYES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claudia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEYES, Claudia (Age 77) June 20, 1942 to March 14, 2020 Survived by children: Cindy Kurle and Joe (Elizabeth) Keyes And grandchildren: Leah Murtha (Daniel), Heather Kurle, Jason (Aquila) Keyes, Nicholas Keyes, Nathan Keyes, Jodi Keyes, Amber Boyles and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband Bruce and son Bill. Funeral Services to be held on May 30th, 2020. The Mass and Reception will be held at 10 am at Saint Joseph's Church, 4521 N. Arden Rd., Otis Orchards, WA. 99027. The ashes will be committed at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery, 17825 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. 99216.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved