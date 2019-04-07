Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia Lynn HOLTZ. View Sign

HOLTZ, Claudia Lynn Claudia Lynn Holtz, Mom, was taken home to heaven on March 1, 2019 after suffering multiple strokes, a massive staph infection and pneumonia. She impacted many, many people with her compassionate and loving heart. Over the years Mom enjoyed leading a 4-H Club, Luther League Youth Group at Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Friday Morning Prayer Breakfast in Reardan, WA, Reardan-Edwall School Board Member for several years, The SPEAR organization, Altar Guild at St. Mark's Lutheran Church and the Organizing Committee for the Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk. Mom also enjoyed attending Lutherhaven's Cut, Crop and Quilt retreats, taking computer technology classes at C.C.S., and attending Lady Zags home games. She cleaned houses for several years, worked in administration offices of a few local companies, and at the time of her stroke and illnesses she was working as a Home Health Aide. In March 2018 she was named Treasured Caregiver. Mom is survived by her two daughters, Sally Holtz and Kathryn (Holtz) Darrar (husband Mike); her sister Rene' (husband Carl Lambert) and family; her step sister Barb (husband Al); her step brothers Art (wife Donna) and Bruce (wife Natalie) and their extended families. We love you Mom! You will always and forever be in our hearts. Please join us for Mom's Memorial Service to be held on April 13, 2019 at 1:00P at St. Mark's Lutheran Church located at 316 E. 24th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99203. Mom loved flowers but, if you so choose contributions can be made to SPEAR through St. Mark's Lutheran Church at 316 E. 24th Avenue; Spokane, WA 99203 noted for SPEAR in the memo line or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at

