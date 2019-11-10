Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia (Abramson) MAGNUSON-MESSICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAGNUSON- MESSICK, Claudia (Abramson) Our beloved Claudia passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, October 31, 2019 while in the care and comfort of The Hospice House of Spokane. Claudia was born in Spokane, WA on June 29, 1951 to Clyde Copeland and Beverley Jean Abramson (Lundstrom). Claudia's mother later married Clifford Abramson who went on to adopt Claudia and her brother, Paul Abramson. Clifford and Beverley together welcomed Claudia's sisters Laura Green (Roger), Sally Morgan, and Janice Abramson. The family spent three years in Woodbridge, VA where Claudia built lifelong friendships she always cherished and kept dear to her heart. After returning to Spokane, Claudia married Edward Magnuson in November 1970 and the two welcomed their three children Darcie Hines (Jason), Kevin Magnuson and Eric Magnuson (Leeanna). Together Claudia and Ed shared ten grandchildren who she loved dearly: Zachary, Eva (Brett), Joshua, Matthew (Courtney), Lucas, Desirae, Abigail, James, Grayson and Colin. Her grandchildren will remember her for her playfulness, her love for game playing, doing crafts and her endless song singing. Claudia spent many years as a Teacher Assistant for the Spokane School District and impacted the lives of countless students and fellow staff. Claudia will forever be known for all of the practical jokes and pranks she and her dear friends played on one another throughout the years. In 2017 Claudia was reunited with the love of her life from Woodbridge, Pat Messick. After moving to Spokane, Claudia and Pat married in January of 2019 and the two made up for lost time by being inseparable from one another until her final days. Over the last few years, Claudia was brave and fought tirelessly in her battle with liver cancer and accompanying health issues. Her loved ones find peace in knowing she is no longer in pain and is now reunited with her mother, father, grandmother and all of the others she missed so greatly over the years. The family would like to thank The Hospice House of Spokane for providing Claudia with comfort in her final days and for being so gracious as everyone said their goodbyes to their beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Services will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in the Sunset Chapel on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

MAGNUSON- MESSICK, Claudia (Abramson) Our beloved Claudia passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, October 31, 2019 while in the care and comfort of The Hospice House of Spokane. Claudia was born in Spokane, WA on June 29, 1951 to Clyde Copeland and Beverley Jean Abramson (Lundstrom). Claudia's mother later married Clifford Abramson who went on to adopt Claudia and her brother, Paul Abramson. Clifford and Beverley together welcomed Claudia's sisters Laura Green (Roger), Sally Morgan, and Janice Abramson. The family spent three years in Woodbridge, VA where Claudia built lifelong friendships she always cherished and kept dear to her heart. After returning to Spokane, Claudia married Edward Magnuson in November 1970 and the two welcomed their three children Darcie Hines (Jason), Kevin Magnuson and Eric Magnuson (Leeanna). Together Claudia and Ed shared ten grandchildren who she loved dearly: Zachary, Eva (Brett), Joshua, Matthew (Courtney), Lucas, Desirae, Abigail, James, Grayson and Colin. Her grandchildren will remember her for her playfulness, her love for game playing, doing crafts and her endless song singing. Claudia spent many years as a Teacher Assistant for the Spokane School District and impacted the lives of countless students and fellow staff. Claudia will forever be known for all of the practical jokes and pranks she and her dear friends played on one another throughout the years. In 2017 Claudia was reunited with the love of her life from Woodbridge, Pat Messick. After moving to Spokane, Claudia and Pat married in January of 2019 and the two made up for lost time by being inseparable from one another until her final days. Over the last few years, Claudia was brave and fought tirelessly in her battle with liver cancer and accompanying health issues. Her loved ones find peace in knowing she is no longer in pain and is now reunited with her mother, father, grandmother and all of the others she missed so greatly over the years. The family would like to thank The Hospice House of Spokane for providing Claudia with comfort in her final days and for being so gracious as everyone said their goodbyes to their beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Services will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in the Sunset Chapel on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close