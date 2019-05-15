Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudine (Buckingham) DAVIS. View Sign Service Information Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home 302 9Th St Wenatchee , WA 98801 (509)-662-1561 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home 302 9Th St Wenatchee , WA 98801 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Coulee City Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

DAVIS, Claudine (Buckingham) Claudine (Buckingham) Davis peacefully passed away to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019 at Lakeshore West Residential Care in Moses Lake where she was lovingly cared for. Claudine and her twin brother Claude were born on June 22, 1927. They were the youngest of the nine children of George Frederick Buckingham and Josie Della (Jaynes) Buckingham. Claudine's siblings included three sets of twins: Joyce (Carroll), Lynn and Alene (Avenell), Marcia ( Smith ), George, Dean and Jean, and Claude and Claudine. Of the twins, only Claude and Claudine lived into adulthood. Claudine loved her siblings and enjoyed sharing memories of her childhood growing up together with her brothers and sisters in Mansfield, Washington. In the spring of 1945, Claudine graduated from Mansfield High School, and in the fall of 1945, on November 1st she married Thomas R. Davis. They made their home on the ranch west of Coulee City where Tommy was a wheat farmer. Claudine was happy and proud to be a farmer's wife, and she was thankful for the 64 years she shared with Tommy before his passing in May of 2010. Evidently after being away from Tommy for nine years and two days, Claudine could wait no longer to be with him again. Like many of the wonderful, extraordinary mothers of Claudine's generation, she was a devoted wife, loving and fun mother, and an active church member. For years, she taught Sunday school and directed Vacation Bible School. She was also a fearless Cub Scout leader and the room mother you wanted to show up for your school party. An excellent cook and a consummate hostess, no one ever went hungry with Claudine around. It was important to Claudine that her children and grandchildren knew that they and their friends were always welcome in her home. She was a voracious reader, having learned to read well by age five. Claudine had a keen appreciation of art and was a member of the Washington State Arts Commission. She loved beautiful things and loved creating beautiful masterpieces with her oil paintings and flower gardens. She was very involved in the Democratic Party and was a delegate to national conventions. Never one to pass up an opportunity to solve a puzzle, she was a competitive bridge partner and double-solitaire challenger, who enjoyed evening game shows, jigsaw puzzles, newspaper crosswords, and word searches. Second to her love for her family, Claudine equally loved flowers and babies. Claudine is preceded in death by her parents, George and Dell Buckingham, her eight siblings, her husband, Thomas R. Davis, and her son, Jack L. Davis. Claudine is survived by her son, Jim Davis and his wife, Lennie, and Kathy (Davis) Dormaier and her husband, Dave; seven grandchildren, Marla Davis, Kelley (Dormaier) Long, Brad Cerenzia, David Dormaier, Dan Dormaier, Katie (Dormaier) Visker, and Dawson Dormaier; fourteen great-grandchildren Dakota Dillon, Ansen Evans, Jesse Dillon, Sadie Winters, Hannah Morris, Sam Morris, Olivia Morris, Asres Morris, Davi, Lizzie, and Grant Dormaier, Henry and Jack Visker, and Riley Dormaier, and one great-great grandson, Sage Mitchell. The empty spaces left by Claudine's passing will never be filled, but our hearts will forever hold dear the lifetime we were given with her. Friends and family may visit Jones & Jones Betts Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 15 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the Coulee City Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. In memory of Claudine, donations can be made to the Coulee City Presbyterian Church or the Union Gospel Mission in Spokane. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com . Arrangements are by JONES JONES-BETTS FUNERAL HOME. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

