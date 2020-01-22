Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claydene Marie (Bond) CASTEEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CASTEEL, Claydene Marie (Bond) (Age 82) Our beloved mother Claydene Casteel passed away at the age of 82 on January 16, 2020 after battling a brief, unexpected illness. Claydene was born in Spokane on November 8, 1937 to Clayton and Lida Bond of Deer Park. After graduating from Riverside High School in 1955 she attended business school in Spokane, where she was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Claydene married Walter Dale Casteel, who served and retired from the US Navy. She obtained her beauty license and worked on-and-off as a beautician for over 30 years. Her last full-time employment was with ShopKo, where she was awarded "Employee of the Year" for the western half of the United States. She enjoyed cake decorating, working in her flower garden and NASCAR racing. Long-time Clayton residents, Claydene and her husband, along with their bloodhounds, worked with the Stevens County Search and Rescue Team. She was a volunteer at the Clayton Fire Department and served as an EMT with Deer Park Ambulance. Claydene was a very involved lifelong member of VFW Post 3067 in Deer Park. Claydene is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Walter Casteel and her brother Brian (Joe) Bond. She is survived by her daughter Trudy Prufer (George Spaulding), son Douglas (Loretta) Casteel, brother Les Bond, sister Carol Hayne, several nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved dog "Pookie". A Rosary service will be held at 6pm on Thursday, January 23 at St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church (602 E. 6th St., Deer Park, WA). A funeral mass for Claydene will be celebrated at the same location at 11am on Friday, January 24 with a reception to follow. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Deer Park.

