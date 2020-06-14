DUVALL, Clayton Dale (Age 87) Clayton Dale Duvall passed from this earthly life on June 10, 2020, at the age of 87. A native of Washington State, Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Phyllis Vanarsdall Duvall, daughter Wendy Dale Duvall and sister Margaret Duvall. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jewell Fox Duvall; daughter Nanette Huey; son Steven Duvall; stepsons Bradley and Scott Wilks; three sisters, Betty Hilderbrand, Loraine Keith, and Jane Weeks; two brothers, Elva and Richard Duvall; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his first wife, Joy Reitemeier. Dale graduated from Kinman Business University, with Undergraduate Studies at Washington State University and Gonzaga University. He became a Certified Public Accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants. While residing in Spokane, he specialized in fiscal and operational management in the engineering and construction-related field. He was a Managing Partner of Morris, Lee & Company, a multi-office regional CPA firm. Dale was a key figure in the 1980 Ronald Reagan Presidential election; he managed successful campaigns in the states of Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. This led to his relocation to Washington, D.C., where he held senior positions in the Reagan Administration, including V.P./Treasurer of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, Commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation at the Department of Interior, and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Acquisition and Facilities at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Dale grew up on a farm in Creston, Washington, and after he retired from his D.C. career in 2003, he relived his dream and purchased a farm in Culpeper, Virginia. Always energetic and committed, he brought a lifetime of leadership and management experience to his volunteer service as President of the Museum of Culpeper History and to his participation in various other historic preservation groups. In 2015, he was awarded the Culpeper Colonel citizen service award. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Museum of Culpeper History, 113 Commerce Street, Culpeper, VA 22701 (http://culpepermuseum.com/) or Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 (https://www.culpeperlutherans.org/) or to the charity of your choice. Services will be held a a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.