BEST, Clayton W. Clayton, known by his family as "JB", was born October 7, 1937, in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, Canada. He passed away on March 9, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Clayton grew up in Canada and joined the Canadian Army where he served for four years. He then moved to the US and served 21 years in the United States Army, including time in Vietnam, Germany, and Korea. After retiring from the military, he worked for Washington State as an electrician at the state capitol building for ten years. Clayton was survived by his wife Carla, son James (Carol), step children, Tom (Jaime), Nicola (Jeremy), seven siblings, Clark, Glen, Jerry, Leroy, Ronald, Brian, and Cheryl. Seven grandchildren, Samantha, Katie, Isaiah, Alex, Annalisa, Grace, Noah, and great-grandson Chase. He was preceded in death by his first wife Francis. Clayton loved his family, enjoyed camping, hunting, and spoiling his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019

