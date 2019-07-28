INGRAM, Clayton Willard Clayton Willard Ingram, born in Lincoln, NE, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17th, at age 94. He was preceded in death by brothers, Warren and Marion; daughter, Gertrude; first wife, Phyllis; and second wife, Darlene. He is survived by daughters, Marilyn Ingram and Cheri Allen; stepchildren, Dave Goodwin and Carol Willis; as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He served in the Army in WWII, including significant Normandy Invasion. He was a journeyman machinist with the railroad NP later merging to BNSF Railroad. He was mechanically inclined. He repaired steam engines (early) and diesel locomotives (later). He loved the great outdoors and square dancing. He was a great husband, father, and friend to many. He has large shoes to fill. Heaven has one of the greats, Clayton.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019