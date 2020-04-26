Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleo Edwin HYDE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HYDE, Cleo Edwin (Age 88) Cleo Edwin Hyde of Deer Park, WA, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at home. Cleo was born December 4, 1931 in Delhi, Iowa to Ralph and Ellody (Richmond) Hyde. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1950 and Upper Iowa University in 1959. In 1979 he completed graduate school at Whitworth College with a master's in education. Cleo, an honored veteran, joined the U.S. Navy in 1951. He served four years on the USS Navasota overseas in Japan. On September 9, 1956 he married Ann Marie Kisner of Olewein, Iowa and was fortunate to spend 57 years with his sweetness. Cleo enjoyed 32 years of working in the classroom teaching business classes at the high school. He then completed his career as a Principal finally as a Superintendent retiring in 1992. He spent most of his golden years traveling, golfing, hunting squirrels each fall in Iowa, bass fishing and working on projects in his workshop. He and Mom were busy keeping up with their five children, Ric, Darlene, Kym, Scott, Doug; seven grandchildren, Alynn, Laci, Maegan, Kristen, Annie, Savannah, Josh and one great-grandchild, Paxson. As a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather there wasn't a finer man alive. His compassion, patience, as well as wisdom set the tone for what he expected from himself and his family. His lifelong belief in God has steered him back to his lovely wife, whom he lost seven years ago. Cleo, Dad, Grandpa will forever live in all our hearts and minds.

