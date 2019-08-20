WITMER, Cleona V. (Age 81) Cleona V. Witmer, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at her home. Born in Spokane, WA on June 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Francisco and Mary Ventimilio Juliano. A homemaker most of her life, she enjoyed playing hymns on an electric organ, sewing, crocheting, traveling, camping, and word puzzles. Surviving are two children, Christine Witmer of Oshkosh,WI and Anthony Witmer of Greencastle, PA and two granddaughters, Jada Kulow and Naomi Robinson; and five nieces and two nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Witmer in 1998 and three siblings. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 South Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA 17225. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 6:00 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 12:00 Noon 1:00 PM. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 20, 2019