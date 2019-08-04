Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleyo Faye PARKS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PARKS, Cleyo Faye Cleyo Faye Parks, 68, of Lewiston passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital due to a long-term illness. Faye was born to Owen Sexton and R. Ruth (Manley) Sexton August 26, 1950, in Fallon NV. Faye was married and divorced five times but lived the end of her life happily single in the company of her children and grandchildren. She resided in Lewiston at the time of her death. Faye enjoyed gardening and cooking and was a box wine connoisseur. She is survived by her sons Travis Sorenson of Lewiston and Lakota Beck of Rock Springs, WY; daughter Yvonne Sherman of Newport, WA; sister Wanda Dunn of Clarkston; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Owen Sexton Sr.; mother, R. Ruth Sexton and brother Owen "Sonny" Sexton Jr. A memorial will be set at a later time. Sign the online guestbook at

