LaFORCE, Cliff Arthur August 12, 1952 - October 4, 2019 Cliff's family moved often since his father's job was in the Air Force, they settled in Medical Lake, WA. A strong willed and determined person, he achieved many goals. His passions of hunting, fishing trap/skeet shooting, and studying wildlife contributed to his successes. He gave back by raising birds for release, feeding wildlife in bad weather, planting food plots, and helping others to gain skills and utmost respect of land. Reading taught what he wanted and his subject matter grew. He founded

LaFORCE, Cliff Arthur August 12, 1952 - October 4, 2019 Cliff's family moved often since his father's job was in the Air Force, they settled in Medical Lake, WA. A strong willed and determined person, he achieved many goals. His passions of hunting, fishing trap/skeet shooting, and studying wildlife contributed to his successes. He gave back by raising birds for release, feeding wildlife in bad weather, planting food plots, and helping others to gain skills and utmost respect of land. Reading taught what he wanted and his subject matter grew. He founded Flocknocker.com to help others learn goose hunting then it became a small business. He manufactured goose blinds, created goose reeds and guts, and he judged calling contest making many friends. Very patriotic and supported all persons who served our country regardless where and which service they served. Enjoyed debating and could "bs" with the best. Told people what he thought and believed a person was as good as their word and actions said it all. Family mattered utmost and he was extremely proud of kids. 47 years we rarely were apart, he taught me everything he could and let me gain confidence in myself. My heart is filled with memories to last the rest of my life in the house he built for us in Cheney, WA. He was born in Savannah, GA, preceded in death by parents Cliff and Aline, and in-law Billy. At age 67 he leaves behind wife Debe LaForce, daughter Tikie LaForce and partner Jared Streans, son Stephen LaForce wife Cindie and two children, sister Carron LaForce and in-law Clairaine Lawson. May he get all his questions answered and nudge me once in awhile. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019

