Clifford Allen PAUL
PAUL, Clifford Allen On Sunday, October 25, 2020, Clifford A. Paul, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 84. Cliff was born on April 7, 1936 in Spokane, Washington and lived there most of his life. On June 28, 1958 he married Florence M. Stevens. Cliff served in the military and was known for his great sense of humor. Cliff had a passion for taking cruises, he loved to travel. He was very proud that he was able to visit every state except for three. He was a fan of Gonzaga basketball and the Seattle Seahawks. Cliff is survived by his wife, Florence, son Eric (Marianne) and daughter, Pam Corey (Vince); grandchildren Charlie, Tommy, and Katie Paul, Rion Holmes (Crystal), Asia and Isaac Corey; great-grandchildren Nehemiah, Jaelynn, Nylejah and Jaycion. Brother Jerry Paul (Lynn), sister Mary Salokar (Dan) and several nieces and nephews. Cliff will be buried at the Veterans Cemetery. Celebration of life will be observed in the spring of 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 1, 2020.
