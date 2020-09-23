RANKIN, Dr. Clifford Hofstedt (Age 99) Dr. Clifford Hofstedt Rankin, age 99, of Spokane, Washington, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol Phillips Rankin of Spokane, WA; daughters Barbara Shaub of Snohomish WA, Diane (Dean) Sonnenberg of Spokane, WA; grandchildren Marci (Keane) Sweet of Woodinville, WA, Kiel (Christina) Shaub of Seattle, WA, Rane (Liza) Shaub of Seattle, WA, McCall Shaub of Snohomish, WA; and step-children Marcie (Jim) Paul, Jay (Kim) Phillips, Janet Phillips, and their children. Preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Rankin of Spokane, WA; son Peter Rankin, of Missoula, MT; and grandson Benjamin Sonnenberg of Spokane, WA. Graduate of Lewis & Clark High School class of 1939, of Washington State University class of 1943, and received his Doctorate of Dentistry from the University of Oregon. Cliff served his country in WWII as a B-17 pilot, completing 33 missions over Germany. In addition to practicing dentistry for 37 years, he was an avid carpenter, cork pad maker, blacksmith, potter, and scuba diver during his lifetime. A lover of jokes, stories, and good conversation, Cliff brought his enthusiasm for life wherever he went. He enjoyed traveling the world with his friends and family, and working on home improvement projects with his children. But whether it was a trip to China, Hawaii, or Lake Pend Oreille, he was always happiest when Carol was by his side. We will miss him dearly, but will also be forever grateful to have shared part of our lives with such a wonderful man. A sincere thank you to Jim Allen of The Spokesman-Review for the article "A War for the Right Reasons," (Sept. 2, 2020), and to all his wonderful caregivers at Comfort Keepers, Family First, and Hospice of Spokane. No services will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.