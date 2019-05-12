NACHTWEY, Clifford J., Jr. (Age 84) Clifford J. Nachtwey Jr., "Skip", passed away in his sleep on April 14 2019. Born on March 29, 1935 on the family farm out on Peone Prarie (Mead, WA). Skip was one of five siblings, two deceased and two living. He leaves three sons, two grandchildren, and three great-grand-children. He graduated from Mead High School, spent a very brief time in the U.S Marine Corps, worked 29 years at Kaiser Mead Plant untill he retired. Skip was married twice. He loved country music as well as writing and singing music, loved to travel, gardening, talking to people and family. Service will be held at St.Joseph Cemetery at 10:00am with a Celebration Of Life Potluck to follow at 2405 N. Dick Rd. (just off Trent) in Spokane Valley.

